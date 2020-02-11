The Best Places to Order Last-Minute Valentine's Day Flowers Online

Valentine's Day is all about sharing the love, and what better way to do so than with flowers? Even though Valentine's Day is only a few days away, that doesn't mean you can't still treat your significant other, bestie, or yourself to a beautiful bouquet.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Avoid grocery store lines and slim pickings by shopping at these online floral retailers, where you can find the right bouquet to convey your Valentine's day message. Shop plenty of last-minute options that provide up to same day delivery so your flowers can make it in time for February 14.

Here are 11 places you can still order Valentine's Day flowers online.

1-800-Flowers is offering major discounts this week, with up to 40% off their top Valentine's Day gifts. The site works with local florists and flower shops to deliver locally, up to same day delivery for certain locations and bouquets. Just note: There is no delivery on Sundays, so you'll want to plan ahead if you can. For those wanting something a little more than a bouquet, opt for one that has the option to add on chocolate, a necklace, and even more.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/14

​Our pick:​ Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet, $128.99

Stick to flowers or up your Valentine's Day gift with additional chocolates, candles, or oil diffusers included in some bouquets. The brand recommends setting an earlier delivery date to ensure Valentine's Day delivery, but there is also an option for same day rose delivery in certain area codes. Plus, get 30% off your purchase with the code ​BOUQSDAY​.

Advertisement

​Shipping deadline​: 2/12

​Our pick:​ Heartfelt Bouquet, starting at $59

Farmgirl Flowers ships to 48 states and has an amazing selection of bouquets and plants that would make great gifts for Valentine's Day. Our Farmgirl Flowers pick features vibrant pink proteas and assorted varieties of eucalyptus, a unique take on a V-Day bouquet. Make sure to order by February 10 for guaranteed Valentine's Day delivery.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/10

​Our pick:​ Queen of Hearts, $89

Save 15% sitewide and get guaranteed delivery for Valentine's Day with same and next day delivery. Our pick includes classic red roses paired with beautiful white lilies for a more traditional Valentine's bouquet.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/14

​Our pick:​ Red Rose and Shining Lily Bouquet (Deluxe), starting at $42.49

Harry & David has more than just flowers ready for Valentine's Day. You can send your loved ones anything from chocolates to fruit and cheese gift baskets. For Valentine's Day, Harry & David is offering guaranteed delivery for the holiday with standard delivery for items ordered before February 8th. We recommend the Gerbera daisy plant, a nice year-round reminder of your love. A nice bonus: This gift includes express two-day shipping.

Advertisement

​Shipping deadline​: 2/8

​Our pick:​ Gerbera Daisy Plant Gift, $39.99

H. Bloom offers a range of romantic options including floral arrangements in leaf-lined vases and paper bundled bouquets. For 15% off, explore their curated shop of Valentine bouquets and candy pairings. If you're looking to splurge, we suggest their Blush Bombshell, which includes luxurious cymbidium orchids, a classic glass vase, fresh hand delivery, and a personalized message.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/12

​Our pick:​ Blush Bombshell, $200

Switch up the traditional Valentine's Day roses with a beautifully packaged succulent. Their Valentine's Gift Set, currently 15% off with the code ​GIFTSET15​ — includes a succulent garden, heart necklace, soy candle, and heart-shaped rose quartz. The succulents, long-lasting, send a message about the longevity of your love while the candle, quartz, and necklace are a nice, more-traditional touch to this romantic gift. Order now for standard delivery and a guaranteed holiday delivery or, if you're really last-minute, opt for express shipping at checkout.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/10

​Our pick:​ Love Verdant Garden, $60

Advertisement

ProFlowers' Valentine's Day bouquets range from classic roses and tulips to more unique heart-shaped bamboo. If you're looking to make a grand gesture, there is no better option than their aptly named Grand Gesture Bouquet, which Gerbera daisies, roses, snapdragons, and waxflowers.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/13

​Our pick:​ Grand Gesture Bouquet, starting at $145

Not only is Teleflora offering special Valentine's discounts, but you can also get same day and next day delivery. Their Hello Beautiful Bouquet combines classic roses with less-traditional succulents for a unique and very pink seasonal bouquet.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/14

​Our pick:​ Hello Beautiful Bouquet, starting at $71.24

With UrbanStems, you can get same day and next day delivery so you don't have to worry about missing Valentine's Day, and if you spend over $80 you'll get free shipping on your gift. Looking for the perfect thing for your best friend? Their Galentine gift features the perfect pot, an air plant, and Fresh's fan-favorite Rose Sugar Lip Treatment.

Advertisement

​Shipping deadline​: 2/14

​Our pick:​ The Galentine, $75

Venus ET Fleur offers gorgeous rose arrangements that can last just not a few days, but up to an entire year with proper care. You have until Wednesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. EST to make the delivery cutoff for Valentine's Day.

​Shipping deadline​: 2/8

​Our pick:​ Heart Box, $549