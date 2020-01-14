All of the Holiday Weekend Home, Decor, and Furniture Sales You Should Know About

It's the first long holiday weekend of the year, and you can almost guarantee that if there's a three-day weekend ahead, there are going to be major deals too. It's also a great opportunity to shop mindfully. To make it extra easy for you to support Black-owned businesses, we added an asterisk next to the specific deals below, but be sure to check out more Black-owned home and lifestyle brands that we love to support year-round. Scroll down to shop the long-weekend home and decor sales you don't want to miss.

*54kibo: Enjoy 10% off your first purchase of sustainable, contemporary African furniture, decor, lighting, and more.

Allswell: Use code ​DREAM​ for 15% off everything through January 17.

*Antik Lakay: Use code ​SHOP50​ for free shipping on all fragrance orders over $50.

Apt2B: Now through January 18, get 15% off sitewide or 22% off orders $2,999+ during Apt2B's Fresh Start Sale.

Art and Cook: Get 25% off the Winter Subscription Box and up to 70% off most products on the site from January 15 through 17.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 70% on clearance.

Bloomingdale's: Save 20-60% on top designer goods.

Boutique Rugs: Save 60% off any purchase with promo code ​WINTER60​.

Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide and 50% off sheets through January 17.

Casper: Save 15% on select mattresses and 10% on everything else through January 17.

*Clare: Need new paint but don't know what color to get? Save $5 on 2+ Peel & Stick Swatch Kits with code ​​NEWHUE22​.

The Company Store: Get up to 20% off during the Annual Sale.

*Goodee: Take 10% off your first order from Goodee's marketplace focusing on sustainability and responsible creators.

Harmati: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code ​STAYHOME​ from January 14 through 17.

HAY: Take 15% off sofas, coffee tables, and more during the Living Room Sale.

Hayneedle: Save up to 25% during the New Year, New Living Room Sale.

*Herpothecary: Subscribe and get 10% off your first purchase.

Horchow: Get 25% off during the Decor & Rug Sale.

JCPenney: Take an extra 15% off with code ​NEWLOOKS​.

*Jungalow: Join the JungaLoco club for rewards and exclusive giveaways.

Keetsa: Get 15% off mattresses (and save up to $463) with code ​STAYCOMFY​.

*Kintsugi Candle Co.: Mini candle sampler sets are back in stock, so be sure to shop while supplies last.

Le Creuset: Enjoy a free gift with purchase plus free shipping on orders over $99.

Leesa: Take $250 off any purchase over $1,500 with code ​DREAM​ from January 15 through 17.

*Love Notes Fragrances: Subscribe to the brand's mailing list and receive 10% off.

Lumens: Shop Lumen's New Year Sale and get up to 50% off lighting, furniture, fans, and more.

*Mary Elizabeth Home: Get select textiles and planters at 30% off for the Deadstock Sale.

Neiman Marcus: Save up to 75% through January 23.

Nest Bedding: Subscribe to save 10% for a limited time.

Nordstrom: Get 25% off bedding, bath, cookware, and more through January 17.

*Oui the People: Bundle and save 15% on luxe body care products.

Overstock: Save up to 70% across all categories during the Home Refresh Event and get free shipping on everything.

Paper Source: Get 40% off select calendars and planners.

*Partake Foods: Score 15% off select delicious, allergen-friendly cookies and baking mixes.

Pottery Barn: Save 20% on select bedding and all bedding ships free during The Big Refresh Sale.

*Redoux: Take 10% off your order when you sign up for this scent and vegan skin care brand's newsletter.

*Rochelle Porter Design: Save 15% on apparel all weekend with code ​CURVE15​. Shop home decor and textiles from the founder Rochelle Porter's original artwork too.

Rugs USA: Get up to 75% off rugs during The Fresh Look Sale.

RV Mattress: Take 25% off sitewide and 50% off sheets using code ​MLK25​.

*Spoken Flames: Bundle and save 15% on inspirational candles handmade in Brooklyn.

Sur la Table: Take up to 47% off Breville juicers from January 3 to 17. Plus, score up to 55% off during the Winter Sale.

Tineco: Get up to $50 off top-selling stick vacuums and popular floor washers at Walmart through January 22.

Wayfair: Get up to 60% off during the January Clearance Event from January 14 to 18.

West Elm: Take up to 70% off in-stock, ready-to-ship items.

Williams Sonoma: Save up to 30% on cookware, cutlery, tabletop, and more.