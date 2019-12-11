32 Mega-Cool Gifts Under $100 For Every Single Person on Your List

By Erin Lassner Updated  October 30, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Slowly chipping away at your holiday shopping? We hear you. To help out a little, we've rounded up the best under-$100 gifts for everyone still populating your list, from friends who love to entertain to your kid brother who just got into craft beer to your favorite coworker who, in all likelihood, is stressing out about what to gift ​you​ at this very moment. Scroll down to see some true winners, then rest easy for the rest of the season.

1. Anthropologie Ramona Coupe Glasses (set of 4), $56

For the host who loves a retro vibe, gift them these hand-blown coupe glasses.

2. Cosori Electric Kettle, $69.99

If tea is their way of life, get them this top-rated, but still super sleek, electric kettle that can stay warm so a cuppa is always at the ready.

3. Letterfolk Tile Mat, $75

For the person who wants to get creative with their home decor, gift them this customizable tile mat.

4. Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese Board (large), $69

Starting as a wedge (for easy storage), this cheese board transforms into a tiered server, perfect for curating your next appetizer spread. Bonus: It includes cheese knives, which can be stowed in a discreet drawer inside the board.

5. Brightech Kai USB Table Lamp, $60

The combination of brass and frosted white glass is to die for. Plus, this luxe-looking light includes a USB charging port for ultimate convenience.

6. Covet + Lou Sole Set, $50

We simply love this trio of handmade soy wax candles. The sweet, soft hues will match any design style and color scheme.

7. Pampshade Handcrafted Japanese Croissant Lamp, $78

A bread nightlight ... does this even need further explanation?

8. Mau House Oyster Bottle Opener, $50

This adorable little oyster is more than decorative, it's a handy bottle opener.

9. Grovemade Refillable Leather Notebook, $70

Sleek, modern, and innovative, Grovemade's refillable leather notebook boasts removable brass disks, making this journal a forever piece.

10. Food52 Five Two Essential Chef Knife, $69

A chef knife in the kitchen is a must — they'll wonder how they lived without one. These come in a variety of lovely colors.

11. Hay Splash Vase, $85

This handmade vase is centerpiece-ready, with unique swirled patterns. Throw in a gift card for a fresh bouquet and it's the ultimate gift for hosts.

12. Edie Parker Wavy Coaster Set, $55

Ditch boring coasters and keep tables nice and clean with these acrylic wavy coasters.

13. PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Cell Phone Charger, $74.95

Yes, your phone is a breeding ground for bacteria, which is why this cell phone sanitizer is the way to go. Plus, it charges your phone.

14. Dusen Dusen Everybody Bin, $75

A trashcan like no other, the Everybody Bin is sure to make any maximalist swoon.

15. Yahalomis Salt and Pepper Shakers, $70

Sleek salt and pepper shakers never go out of style.

16. Field + Supply Whiskey Stones, $50

Drink in class with these reusable whiskey stones that keep beverages cooler longer than your average ice cube.

17. Uncommon Goods Experiences Home Bar Hero: Mixology Class & Simple Syrups, $55

Learn how to make cocktails like a pro with one of Brooklyn's best bartenders, Amy Kovalchick. The 90-minute, live, virtual experience covers how to make three specialty cocktails and comes with a simple syrup set that arrives just in time for your class.

18. Dada "I Wanna Hold Your" Hand Bowl, $65

Talk about unique! This serving bowl is the perfect gift for someone who has everything.

19. Fredericks and Mae Cutting Board, $95

This best-selling cutting board has been flying off the shelves, especially the multicolored confetti option. In fact, we spoke to Gabriel Cohen, a rep for the brand, and he told us "we bought what we hoped would be four months worth of the multi/confetti cutting boards — and sold out in 24 hours!" Seems like you should jump on it when you see it in stock.

20. Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set, $69.99

Whether your loved ones are setting out appetizers at home or looking for a quick and easy setup for an outdoor picnic, this cheese board and knife set is something they'll appreciate for sure.

21. Horne Block Brass Clock, $79

For your friend who's just returning to the office, and needs something to spice up their desk view.

22. Hompow Movie Projector, $79.98

From fake window challenges to watching movies from your bathtub, TikTok has made a great case to buy a projector. There are plenty of options, but this one by Hompow is both compact and affordable, aka totally gift-worthy.

23. Areaware Chiaozza Wall Hooks, $59

Who said hooks have to be an eyesore? These wooden cuties can be easily hung in any entryway, hallway, or bathroom. Plus, the hardware is included for easy installation.

24. Té Company Taiwanese Tea Gift Set, $95

Remember that kettle from above? Well, we think we just found the perfect accompaniment.

25. Straightaway Cocktail Tool Box, $84.95

Have drinks ready to go with this cocktail toolbox that features six bottles ready to serve and sip.

26. Dansk Wood Classics Vivianna Cheese Board with Knife, $50

This stainless steel and acacia wood duo is perfect for your favorite hostess with the mostess. The knife even has its very own nook on the board.

27. Assouline Marrakesh Flair by Marisa Berenson, $95

This best-seller from Assouline's travel series has certainly been one of the hottest gifts of the year. The content of the book is just as wonderful as the mega-hip cover art.

28. Our Place Drinking Glasses (set of 4), $50

Raise your glass in style with Our Place's hand-blown glasses. They're lightweight, stackable, and made from recycled glass and sand. Plus, the brand's newest hues — Sunrise and Twilight — are total eye-catchers.

29. Made By Rheal Marbled Glass Catchall, $85

This handmade piece of glassware is a versatile platter and piece of art all in one.

30. WS Game Company Vintage Board Game Bookshelf Collection, $86.81

Your favorite classic board games got a vintage-style makeover and they make the perfect gifts for hosts.

31. Jasper Hill Farm Cheese Tasting Box Starter Kit, $50

Forget the guesswork of putting together a winning cheeseboard when you have this tasting box from Food52.

32. CB2 Jax Large Black Leather Bar Tray, $59.95

The classiest way to display all your cocktail accouterments. This leather bar tray instantly elevates any intimate soirée.

