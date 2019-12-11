32 Mega-Cool Gifts Under $100 For Every Single Person on Your List

Slowly chipping away at your holiday shopping? We hear you. To help out a little, we've rounded up the best under-$100 gifts for everyone still populating your list, from friends who love to entertain to your kid brother who just got into craft beer to your favorite coworker who, in all likelihood, is stressing out about what to gift ​you​ at this very moment. Scroll down to see some true winners, then rest easy for the rest of the season.

For the host who loves a retro vibe, gift them these hand-blown coupe glasses.

If tea is their way of life, get them this top-rated, but still super sleek, electric kettle that can stay warm so a cuppa is always at the ready.

For the person who wants to get creative with their home decor, gift them this customizable tile mat.

Starting as a wedge (for easy storage), this cheese board transforms into a tiered server, perfect for curating your next appetizer spread. Bonus: It includes cheese knives, which can be stowed in a discreet drawer inside the board.

The combination of brass and frosted white glass is to die for. Plus, this luxe-looking light includes a USB charging port for ultimate convenience.

We simply love this trio of handmade soy wax candles. The sweet, soft hues will match any design style and color scheme.

A bread nightlight ... does this even need further explanation?

This adorable little oyster is more than decorative, it's a handy bottle opener.

Sleek, modern, and innovative, Grovemade's refillable leather notebook boasts removable brass disks, making this journal a forever piece.

A chef knife in the kitchen is a must — they'll wonder how they lived without one. These come in a variety of lovely colors.

This handmade vase is centerpiece-ready, with unique swirled patterns. Throw in a gift card for a fresh bouquet and it's the ultimate gift for hosts.

Ditch boring coasters and keep tables nice and clean with these acrylic wavy coasters.

Yes, your phone is a breeding ground for bacteria, which is why this cell phone sanitizer is the way to go. Plus, it charges your phone.

A trashcan like no other, the Everybody Bin is sure to make any maximalist swoon.

Sleek salt and pepper shakers never go out of style.

Drink in class with these reusable whiskey stones that keep beverages cooler longer than your average ice cube.

Learn how to make cocktails like a pro with one of Brooklyn's best bartenders, Amy Kovalchick. The 90-minute, live, virtual experience covers how to make three specialty cocktails and comes with a simple syrup set that arrives just in time for your class.

Talk about unique! This serving bowl is the perfect gift for someone who has everything.

This best-selling cutting board has been flying off the shelves, especially the multicolored confetti option. In fact, we spoke to Gabriel Cohen, a rep for the brand, and he told us "we bought what we hoped would be four months worth of the multi/confetti cutting boards — and sold out in 24 hours!" Seems like you should jump on it when you see it in stock.

Whether your loved ones are setting out appetizers at home or looking for a quick and easy setup for an outdoor picnic, this cheese board and knife set is something they'll appreciate for sure.

For your friend who's just returning to the office, and needs something to spice up their desk view.

From fake window challenges to watching movies from your bathtub, TikTok has made a great case to buy a projector. There are plenty of options, but this one by Hompow is both compact and affordable, aka totally gift-worthy.

Who said hooks have to be an eyesore? These wooden cuties can be easily hung in any entryway, hallway, or bathroom. Plus, the hardware is included for easy installation.

Remember that kettle from above? Well, we think we just found the perfect accompaniment.

Have drinks ready to go with this cocktail toolbox that features six bottles ready to serve and sip.

This stainless steel and acacia wood duo is perfect for your favorite hostess with the mostess. The knife even has its very own nook on the board.

This best-seller from Assouline's travel series has certainly been one of the hottest gifts of the year. The content of the book is just as wonderful as the mega-hip cover art.

Raise your glass in style with Our Place's hand-blown glasses. They're lightweight, stackable, and made from recycled glass and sand. Plus, the brand's newest hues — Sunrise and Twilight — are total eye-catchers.

This handmade piece of glassware is a versatile platter and piece of art all in one.

Your favorite classic board games got a vintage-style makeover and they make the perfect gifts for hosts.

Forget the guesswork of putting together a winning cheeseboard when you have this tasting box from Food52.

The classiest way to display all your cocktail accouterments. This leather bar tray instantly elevates any intimate soirée.