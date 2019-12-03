It's Giving Tuesday! Here Are All of the Home and Decor Brands That Are Donating Proceeds Today

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it can be tough to even ​think​ about shopping again — but trust us when we tell you not to put away your credit cards just yet. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is officially dubbed "Giving Tuesday," a day that encourages people to give back to their communities. And today, select stores are joining in on the fun by donating a portion of sales to charities, matching customer donations, and more. What better way to shop than making a difference while also crossing off the rest of your holiday shopping list?

Check out all of the home, decor, and lifestyle brands who are giving back this Giving Tuesday, below.

Auralie: A portion of sales on Tuesday will be donated to For the Good, an organization that helps marginalized communities provide education for children.

Caraway: This Giving Tuesday, the cookware brand is donating 10% of each purchase to A Sense Of Home, an organization that helps prevent homelessness for youth out of foster care. Additionally, Caraway has donated 120 pieces of cookware to homes created by the organization.

Etsy: On Giving Tuesday, shoppers have the option to round up their orders to donate to the Uplift Fund and/or support the Gullah basket weavers and Gee's Bend quilters as part of the Uplift Makers Program, which serves to provide financial opportunities to historic artisan communities that often face economic hardships.

Food52: Food52 will donate 5% of every purchase to Feeding America.

Foria: In partnership with the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM), the wellness brand is donating 10% of each order on Tuesday to a nonprofit of the customer's choice that benefits cannabis prison reform, environmental justice, LGBQT+ advocacy, or racial equity.

Framebridge: Framebridge will donate $10 for every frame sold to 100cameras, an organization that empowers youth through photography.

Happy Socks: On Tuesday, 10% of sales will go to InterPride, an organization that hosts Pride events around the world.

Hedley & Bennett: Hedley & Bennett will donate 10% of proceeds to World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides food to communities in need.

Herschel Supply Co.: The brand is donating 10% of all online sales to Art Start, a New York-based organization that empowers historically marginalized youth through the arts.

Instacart: For every order placed between November 30 and December 7, customers can choose from a list of nonprofits and one meal will be donated on their behalf.

Juneshine: Buy some hard kombucha and 20% of sales will be donated to environmental nonprofits through 1% For The Planet.

Kate Spade: Take up to 50% off everything and 5% of sales will be donated to charitable organizations.

Kiehl's: Kiehl's is donating a minimum of $100,00 to Feeding America with sales from select holiday gift sets.

Lectric eBikes: For every ebike sold, the brand will donate $100 in toys to local charities in Arizona and will pledge $2,000 to the charity of each of its employees' choice.

Lowe's: Lowe's is hosting its first-ever 100 Hometown Secret Santas project and providing 100 community advocates $2,000 in Lowe's gift cards to gift appliances, holiday decor, and more to individuals and organizations.

MINNIDIP: For every purchase throughout December, the brand will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry.

NAADAM: Shop the brand's lineup of cashmere goods on sale and 10% of proceeds will go to the brand's Bogd charity fund.

Our Place: For every purchase made, Our Place will donate 10 meals to Feeding America.

Partners Coffee: Partners Coffee will donate $2 from every bag of coffee purchased to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization.

Richer Poorer: The brand is highlighting local organizations for customers to donate to, along with making a monetary donation to The South LA Cafe Community Foundation, an organization that helps fight racial, economic, social, and food inequity.

Saje: For every purchase of Saje's new Aroma Glow Diffuser Kit, $5 will be donated to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one of the largest grassroots mental health organizations in the country.

Sakara Life: Sakara Life will donate $5 from every order sold to Wellness in the Schools.

Seattle Chocolate: Seattle Chocolate is donating a percentage of proceeds from its holiday collection to the National Wildlife Federation.

Stojo: For every order, the brand is donating its best-selling 12-ounce cup to frontline healthcare organizations. You can also nominate a frontline medical or education provider on Stojo's Instagram to potentially win products to stock their breakroom.

Sundays: Customers can get 30% off their first three boxes with code ​SUNDAYSLOVE​. And when you shop the limited-edition Black Dog Project packaging, 100% of proceeds will be donated to Labradors and Friends Dog Rescue.

Thistle: Customers who can show proof that they've donated to a charitable organization will get $25 reimbursed to their Thistle account until December 17.

Vitruvi: In honor of Giving Tuesday, Vitruvi is partnering with artist Satsuki Shibuya to create 10 hand-painted Stone diffusers that will benefit Every Mother Counts, an organization that aims to improve maternal health.