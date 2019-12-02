The 7 Items You Should Actually Buy at Wayfair on Black Friday

We get it: Cyber Week is overwhelming. With literally ​everything​ on sale, how do you know which are the best sales to shop? It can be all too tempting to entirely bow out of the pseudo-holiday in favor of other sales and deals, but — hear us out — there are some deals that are just too good to pass up.

Which brings us to Wayfair, the massive home retailer that is offering up to 80% off nearly every single category through November 29. If you're on the hunt for a new sofa, have been meaning to replace your living room lighting, or just want some new holiday decor, now's definitely a good time to browse. But if you've got your eye on a specific category — from mattresses to patio furniture — this week is the single best time to invest.

Scroll down to see the seven greatest home categories to shop during Wayfair's Black Friday sale.

Believe it or not, Wayfair has some of the best deals when it comes to refrigerators, range hoods, dishwashers, and more during Cyber Monday. Plus, with free shipping and delivery on all orders, you'll save a ton on those normally pesky delivery charges from other places.

We know patio furniture may be the absolute last thing on your mind right now as winter quickly approaches, but if you were itching to throw away your outdoor furniture in August, this is a great time to do so. With demand (and prices) low, inventory is high, which means you can score the uber-popular, top-rated stuff at a fraction of the normal price. The prices will knock your socks off and you'll be the happiest outdoor BBQ-er come Memorial Day.

Wayfair is offering unreal deals on name-brand favorites, like Sealy, Beautyrest, and Ashley. With deals this good, it's a great day to purchase a luxury mattress you may not normally buy.

Whenever you see the word "blowout" next to any category on Wayfair, you can pretty much guarantee that the deals are going to be insane. But, this area rug sale is truly mind-blowing. If you need a rug for a smaller space — like in your kitchen or hallway — you can score amazing options for less than $15. If a plush, new rug is the only thing holding your guest room back from being hotel room-ready, now's your chance.

Get your decorating done and at a fraction of the price. Take advantage of major deals on hundreds of trees, wreaths, lights, ornaments, and so much more.

It's nearly impossible to find artwork up to 80% off, but somehow Wayfair manages. Decorate your walls at a fraction of the regular price with steep deals on paintings, prints, photographs, and even peel-and-stick wallpaper.

If Cyber Monday is your day to score new sheets, towels, or random accent furniture, then look no further than the Closeout Deals section on Wayfair. While mostly filled with top-rated items and sets, this is the section where all of Wayfair's discontinued items go to have one last fling. We're not condoning reckless purchases on things you don't need — but hey, if you're gonna do it anyway ...