The 12 Best Deals from Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  November 25, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

As much as we love Prime Day, Amazon's Cyber Week deals have arrived and are definitely not ones to miss. Starting Thursday, November 25, Amazon is kicking off Black Friday savings with a 48-hour event offering major discounts on everything, including the hottest toys of the year, cozy home decor, high-tech gadgets, and finds from small businesses on Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade. But the sales don't stop there. Amazon is adding on even more, equally epic deals through Cyber Monday giving you a whole weekend to score the perfect holiday gifts or that new small kitchen appliance you've been eyeing.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Scroll down to see some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon and shop the rest of the sale, while supplies last.

1. Save up to 30% on party games, toys, crafts, and more, including Lego, Hasbro, and Crayola

2. Save up to 40% on small kitchen appliances and cookware, including Instant Pot, All-Clad, Ninja, Vitamix, Calphalon, Cuisinart, and SodaStream

4. Save up to 33% on select iRobot robot vacuums

5. Save up to 44% on select Shark vacuums and air purifiers

6. Save up to 40% off select Molekule air purifiers

7. Save up to 30% on select furniture

Advertisement

8. Save up to 33% on select TVs, including Samsung, Sony, and LG

9. Save up to 42% on select Amazon and Alexa-enabled devices

10. Save up to 30% on Blink video Doorbells

11. Save 30% on select pet gifts and supplies, including toys, treats, beds, and crates

12. Save up to 50% on all Amazon Explore experiences

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy