The 12 Best Deals from Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

As much as we love Prime Day, Amazon's Cyber Week deals have arrived and are definitely not ones to miss. Starting Thursday, November 25, Amazon is kicking off Black Friday savings with a 48-hour event offering major discounts on everything, including the hottest toys of the year, cozy home decor, high-tech gadgets, and finds from small businesses on Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade. But the sales don't stop there. Amazon is adding on even more, equally epic deals through Cyber Monday giving you a whole weekend to score the perfect holiday gifts or that new small kitchen appliance you've been eyeing.