All of the Can't-Miss Rug Deals to Score During Cyber Weekend

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  November 23, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

The perfect rug can completely transform a space, but we totally get why you would hold off for a major sale since they can be pretty pricey. During this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of sales to get you a steep discount on that statement rug you've been eyeing.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Check out the best rug sales to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1stdibs: From now until November 29, take up to 60% off rugs, furniture, home decor, and more.

2 Modern: 2 Modern is giving shoppers up to 30% off rugs, lighting, and more until December 5.

AllModern: Take up to 25% off area rugs.

Amara: Save up to 50% off select brands.

Anthropologie: Get up to 50% off.

Apt2B: Take up to 30% off your order until November 26.

Arhaus: Shop deep discounts on select rugs, furniture, holiday accessories, tabletop, and decor sitewide until November 29.

Armadillo: During Cyber Weekend, save up to 60% on select rugs and get a free Nook style 4-foot Braid with any purchase over $1,700 until November 28.

Article: Save up to 30% on over 100 items from now until November 29, including exclusive living room and bedroom bundles.

Ballard Designs: Get up to 40% off select items (including rugs, holiday decor, and more) and 20% off everything else.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on select rugs.

Birch Lane: Save up to 25% sitewide on area rugs, decor, bedding sets, tabletop accessories, and more.

Boutique Rugs: Get 65% off with code ​​BF65​ until November 28.

Burrow: From now until November 27, get 10% off orders up to $2,199 and up to $750 off, plus free shipping, with code ​BF21​.

Advertisement

Design Within Reach: Take 15% off almost everything, and get free shipping on furniture until November 30.

Dot & Bo: Get up to 80% off select items.

Finnish Design Shop: Save 10% sitewide and get 30% off top brands.

Floyd: Save $75 off The Rug with code ​BFCM21​.

Frontgate: Get up to 50% off sitewide.

HAY: Take 15% off area rugs, doormats, and more.

Interior Define: Save 15% sitewide, including rugs, seating, tables, and more.

JCPenney: Shop Black Friday discounts all month long with doorbuster deals and major savings on rugs, toys, bedding, decor, and more.

Jenni Kayne: Enjoy 25% off everything, including rugs, candles, furniture, and more.

Joybird: Get 35% off sitewide.

Joss & Main: Take up to 25% off sitewide.

Kaiyo: Starting November 24, take 15% off orders of $2,500 or more with code ​RECLAIM​.

Kohl's: Through November 26, take an extra 15% off your order with code ​ENJOY15​ and earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Lightology: Save up to 40% on select brands and products until December 3.

Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% sitewide with code ​THANKFUL​ from now until November 29.

Advertisement

Macy's: Save up to 70% rugs, small kitchen appliances, and more.

MINNA: Through November 29, enjoy 25% off sitewide. Plus, 5% of MINNA's sales during this time will be donated to BIPOC organization Soul Fire Farm.

MoMA Design Store: Get $20 off orders $100 or more and $40 off orders $200 or more from November 26 to 27. From November 28 to 30, take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% across all categories.

One Kings Lane: Take 25% off sitewide.

Outer: Save or donate 15% until November 30.

Overstock: Score up to 70% off and free shipping during Overstock's Black Friday Sale.

Parachute: Take 20% off sitewide, including rugs, bedding, and more.

Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off purchases under $2,999 and 15% off purchases over $2,999 through Cyber Monday.

Rejuvenation: Get up to 20% off decor, furniture, and more.

Revival: From November 26 to 29, save up to 25% on your order.

Rifle Paper Co.: From now until November 30, take 30% off sitewide with code: ​HOLIDAY30​.

Ruggable: From November 25 to 29, take 15% off sitewide with code ​TGIBF21​.

Rugs.com: Save up to 80%.

Rugs Direct: Score up to 80% off rugs.

Advertisement

Rugs USA: Get up to 75% off rugs.

Society6: Take up to 50% off sitewide, including rugs, home decor, wall art, furniture, and more.

Tantuvi: Save 20% sitwide on orders over $200.

Target: Score major savings all shopping season long with Holiday Best Deals, updated weekly with the latest and greatest savings across all categories.

The Company Store: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​FRIYAY20​.

TRNK: Take 15% off rugs, seating, tables, and more.

Trouva: Get up to 50% off select items during Trouva's Boutique Black Friday sale.

Urban Outfitters: Take 25% off your purchase.

Walmart: Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days is here with major discounts on toys, electronics, home, and fashion throughout November.

Wayfair: Score up to 80% off almost every category until November 30.

West Elm: Take up to 40% off rugs and get an extra 25% off clearance with code ​EXTRA25​.

Z Gallerie: Get up to 30% off everything, including rugs.

the best 8x10 area rugs under $100
The Best Area Rugs Under $100
by Pauline Lacsamana
Rugs USA Multi Flourishing Medallion Area Rug
The Best Area Rugs Under $200
by Morgan Goldberg
cc tapis rug
12 Places to Get Truly Unique Rugs
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy