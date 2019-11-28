All of the Can't-Miss Rug Deals to Score During Cyber Weekend

The perfect rug can completely transform a space, but we totally get why you would hold off for a major sale since they can be pretty pricey. During this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of sales to get you a steep discount on that statement rug you've been eyeing.
Check out the best rug sales to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
1stdibs: From now until November 29, take up to 60% off rugs, furniture, home decor, and more.
2 Modern: 2 Modern is giving shoppers up to 30% off rugs, lighting, and more until December 5.
AllModern: Take up to 25% off area rugs.
Amara: Save up to 50% off select brands.
Anthropologie: Get up to 50% off.
Apt2B: Take up to 30% off your order until November 26.
Arhaus: Shop deep discounts on select rugs, furniture, holiday accessories, tabletop, and decor sitewide until November 29.
Armadillo: During Cyber Weekend, save up to 60% on select rugs and get a free Nook style 4-foot Braid with any purchase over $1,700 until November 28.
Article: Save up to 30% on over 100 items from now until November 29, including exclusive living room and bedroom bundles.
Ballard Designs: Get up to 40% off select items (including rugs, holiday decor, and more) and 20% off everything else.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on select rugs.
Birch Lane: Save up to 25% sitewide on area rugs, decor, bedding sets, tabletop accessories, and more.
Boutique Rugs: Get 65% off with code BF65 until November 28.
Burrow: From now until November 27, get 10% off orders up to $2,199 and up to $750 off, plus free shipping, with code BF21.
Design Within Reach: Take 15% off almost everything, and get free shipping on furniture until November 30.
Dot & Bo: Get up to 80% off select items.
Finnish Design Shop: Save 10% sitewide and get 30% off top brands.
Frontgate: Get up to 50% off sitewide.
HAY: Take 15% off area rugs, doormats, and more.
Interior Define: Save 15% sitewide, including rugs, seating, tables, and more.
JCPenney: Shop Black Friday discounts all month long with doorbuster deals and major savings on rugs, toys, bedding, decor, and more.
Jenni Kayne: Enjoy 25% off everything, including rugs, candles, furniture, and more.
Joybird: Get 35% off sitewide.
Joss & Main: Take up to 25% off sitewide.
Kaiyo: Starting November 24, take 15% off orders of $2,500 or more with code RECLAIM.
Kohl's: Through November 26, take an extra 15% off your order with code ENJOY15 and earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Lightology: Save up to 40% on select brands and products until December 3.
Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% sitewide with code THANKFUL from now until November 29.
Macy's: Save up to 70% rugs, small kitchen appliances, and more.
MINNA: Through November 29, enjoy 25% off sitewide. Plus, 5% of MINNA's sales during this time will be donated to BIPOC organization Soul Fire Farm.
MoMA Design Store: Get $20 off orders $100 or more and $40 off orders $200 or more from November 26 to 27. From November 28 to 30, take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% across all categories.
One Kings Lane: Take 25% off sitewide.
Outer: Save or donate 15% until November 30.
Overstock: Score up to 70% off and free shipping during Overstock's Black Friday Sale.
Parachute: Take 20% off sitewide, including rugs, bedding, and more.
Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off purchases under $2,999 and 15% off purchases over $2,999 through Cyber Monday.
Rejuvenation: Get up to 20% off decor, furniture, and more.
Revival: From November 26 to 29, save up to 25% on your order.
Rifle Paper Co.: From now until November 30, take 30% off sitewide with code: HOLIDAY30.
Ruggable: From November 25 to 29, take 15% off sitewide with code TGIBF21.
Rugs.com: Save up to 80%.
Rugs Direct: Score up to 80% off rugs.
Rugs USA: Get up to 75% off rugs.
Society6: Take up to 50% off sitewide, including rugs, home decor, wall art, furniture, and more.
Tantuvi: Save 20% sitwide on orders over $200.
Target: Score major savings all shopping season long with Holiday Best Deals, updated weekly with the latest and greatest savings across all categories.
The Company Store: Get 20% off sitewide with code FRIYAY20.
TRNK: Take 15% off rugs, seating, tables, and more.
Trouva: Get up to 50% off select items during Trouva's Boutique Black Friday sale.
Urban Outfitters: Take 25% off your purchase.
Walmart: Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days is here with major discounts on toys, electronics, home, and fashion throughout November.
Wayfair: Score up to 80% off almost every category until November 30.
West Elm: Take up to 40% off rugs and get an extra 25% off clearance with code EXTRA25.
Z Gallerie: Get up to 30% off everything, including rugs.
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.