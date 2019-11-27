The Best Kitchen, Gadget, and Cookware Deals to Get During Cyber Week

What's on your shopping list this Black Friday? It might be tempting to swipe your card for big-ticket items, but let's not forget the smaller gadgets and kitchen appliances, too. Sure, it's thrilling to get that brand new TV, but upgrading your kitchenware can simplify your mornings, enhance your cooking, and make it more fun to whip up food for your weekly meal prep. And a really good deal makes the purchase even better.

Check out these sales for the best deals on gadgets and kitchen appliances.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 40% on everything from small kitchen appliances to bedding during Bed Bath & Beyond's early Black Friday Sale.

Bentgo: Take 20% off sitewide with code ​​BFCM20​ from November 18 to 29.

Brava: Save $100 on the Brava Starter Set, $200 on the Brava Bake and Breakfast Set, and $300 on the Brava Chef's Choice Set.

Caraway: Save up to 20% sitewide.

Coravin: Enjoy 25% off select models through November 29.

Great Jones: Take 20% off all orders over $100 through November 29.

Hedley & Bennett: Enjoy 20% off sitewide and 30% off orders over $150 through November 29.

Hurom: Save up to 30% on slow juicers.

JCPenney: Shop Black Friday discounts all month long with doorbuster deals on kitchen and beyond.

Leeway: Take 20-25% off sitewide during Leeway's biggest sale of the year.

Macy's: Take up to 70% off kitchen gadgets and more.

Material: Shop the Kinder Kitchen's Sale, save up to 20% sitewide, and have the opportunity to give a donation from your discount to Star Route Farm's food access work.

Misen: Get 25% off sitewide from now until November 29.

Nutribullet: From November 22 to December 2, get 25% off sitewide with code ​​GRAVY​​.

Overstock: Score up to 70% off and free shipping.

SodaStream: Save up to 30% sitewide.

Target: Shop new Black Friday deals every week, including up to 50% off tech and 40% off furniture, kitchen, and dining favorites.

The Home Depot: Save up to 25% on select appliances (including wall ovens, ranges, refrigerators, and dishwashers), tools storage, holiday decor, and more. Plus, you can get free delivery on select items.

Tovala: Get $200 off the Smart Oven with code ​​​BLACKFRIDAY​ until November 29.

VoChill: Take up to 25% off plus free shipping through November 30.

Walmart: Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days is here, with major discounts on everything.