Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Are Back and Better Than Ever

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  November 3, 2021
Black Friday is right around the corner, and the cyber week sales are rolling in. The latest? Walmart kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days savings event so you can get a jump-start on finding the perfect holiday gifts.

Starting today, you can shop early discounts across all categories from the hottest toys to smart gadgets for everyone on your shopping list. But that's not all — Walmart is dropping a whole new set of amazing deals on November 10 at 7 p.m. EST. And if you're a Walmart+ member, you can shop the sale four hours before everyone else.

Here are a few of our favorite picks and shop Walmart's early holiday deals now.

1. Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $647.99 $568

2. Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum, $249.99 $99

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie City Paw Patroller, $59 $34

4. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $67 $35

5. NERF Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 Blaster, $39.88 $20

6. Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum, $199 $125

7. Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game, $35.47 $10

8. Emeril Lagasse 5-quart 6-in-1 AirFryer, $39

9. Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System, $175

10. Luxe Dual Nozzle Bidet Attachment, $25

11. Home Essence Apartment Kay Cottage 7-Piece Comforter Set (Full/Queen), $196.02 $150.78

