The 26 Best Cleaning Gifts for Neat Freaks and Messy People

By Erin Lassner Updated  November 12, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

We fully support a practical holiday gift, especially when it also happens to be stylish. From robot vacuums and voice-sensitive trash cans to password managers and smartphone squeegees, these highly practical gifts for Marie Kondo-obsessed neat freaks and wannabe organizers are guaranteed to spark joy.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. West Elm Ceramic Sink Sponge Bundle, $45

Gift this cute set of sink supplies — including a dish brush, ceramic caddy, soap dispenser, and three sponges. It features bamboo handles, recycled plastic abrasive, and a neutral color scheme for a sleek look.

2. Prepdeck Meal Prep Station, $129

Inspired by the French culinary technique ​mise en place,​ Prepdeck's meal prep station is the perfect gift for the hyper-organized amateur chef. The magnet "lid" detaches and unfolds into a cutting board for slicing and dicing ingredients, and the unit contains 15 storage containers, in four sizes.

3. Public Goods Cleaning Wiz Mini Set, $20

This mini set of cleaning supplies is perfect for a dorm room or tiny apartment. It has everything you need and won't take up tons of space. And if you're looking for a bigger bundle, opt for the original size cleaning set.

4. West Elm Udry Dish Rack & Drying Mat, $20

We will support any purchase that makes doing dishes more enjoyable. This convenient rack and mat duo comes in four trendy colors: charcoal, linen, denim, and latte.

Advertisement

5. The Home Edit, $24.99

This organization-meets-design book is chock full of tips and tricks from experts, gorgeous photos, and plenty of label-making inspo. It will keep your favorite organizer busy for days.

6. World's Smallest Vacuum, $15.95

A pocket-sized dustbuster for tidying up the teensiest messes. It may not be completely necessary, but it's pretty darn cute and will certainly bring a smile to anyone's face.

7. OXO Good Grips Black Electronics Cleaning Brush, $7.95

On one end is a retractable brush for loosening dirt and grime, and on the other is a rubber wedge designed to dislodge stubborn refuse between cracks and other tight spots. It works on keyboards, computer screens, cell phones, camera lenses, and more.

8. Williams Sonoma Meyer Lemon Cleaning Set, $24.95

Featuring dish soap, countertop spray, and a bottle of all-purpose cleaner, this trio of cleaning products combines essential oils and classic packaging for an effortlessly beautiful gift. It's also just about as practical as a gift can get.

Advertisement

9. IQAir Atem Desk Air Purifier, $399

Clean air is the gift that keeps on giving. This revolutionary model marks the first time air filtration is available in a personal air purifier. The user essentially brings a pure air zone with them wherever they go. How cool is that?

10. Public Goods Wool Dryer Balls (set of 4), $9.50

This set of wool dryer balls is the ultimate environmentally conscious gift. They save energy by shortening drying time and eliminating the waste of standard dryer sheets since they never wear out. Plus, the wool balls make for a gentler cycle, which in turn makes your clothing last longer — an added factor in reducing waste.

11. Xbopetda 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Compost Bin, $26.99

Equal parts practical and adorable, this compost bin will be sure to make a decorative statement on any kitchen counter. It comes complete with an activated charcoal filter that absorbs and traps odors — so you won't have any reason to hide it under the sink.

12. West Elm Mini Brush & Duster Bundle, $25

Dust bust away with this dream team. With a machine-washable head, bamboo handle, and modern design, this affordable gift is a true winner.

Advertisement

13. Yamazaki Float Self-Draining Soap Dish, $10

Say goodbye to wet counters and dripping bars of soap. This little gadget elevates the bar and drains water back into the sink with its slanted base, keeping all surfaces dry as can be.

14. PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Cell Phone Charger, $63.96

Yes, your phone is a breeding ground for bacteria, which is why this cell phone sanitizer is the way to go. Plus, it charges your phone.

15. Ricris Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner, $21.99

Dermatologists recommend cleaning makeup brushes every few weeks. And with this device by their side, the giftee can knock this task out effortlessly.

16. LARQ Bottle, $95

This self-cleaning water bottle comes in two sizes (17 ounce and 25 ounce), five colors (blue, black, mint, white, and pink), and is worth every penny of its steep price. LARQ's internal water purification system uses a UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants.

Advertisement

17. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $274

The iRobot Roomba 694 is on par with many other top-rated robot vacuum cleaners but is only a fraction of the price. This vacuum works well on pet hair, carpets, and hardwood floors, and has smart home capabilities, including scheduled cleanings and control through an app or your voice. Plus, it's self-charging.

18. Simple Human Sensor Can With Voice and Motion Control, $225

Simple Human trashcans are the best. They're ideal for the clean freak who prefers to clean up as they cook, but hates having to wash their hands every time they open the can.

19. Yamazaki Cable Box, $38

This sleek resin box contains a power strip with seven outlets and room to hide as many cords for all your electronic devices. It's sold in white, black, and this pretty grayish tone.

20. Yamazaki Tower Stacked Jewelry Box, $17

No more tangled jewelry with this cylindrical divider. The mobile fanned-out design also makes for super compact storage.

Advertisement

21. EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum, $114.99

Sweep it over, and the EyeVac touchless stationary vacuum will suck it up. It seems too good to be true, but trust us — it's the real deal.

22. SmartKlear Carbon Smartphone Cleaner, $14.95

This adorable little gizmo uses NASA-approved carbon technology to kill bacteria, wipe away fingerprints, and ​repel​ dirt and oil. Pop the cap back on and the invisible carbon molecules will shift around to create a clean, fresh surface for next time.

23. Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover, $19.99

Sweater pills, be gone! Once they have this, your recipient will never know how they lived without it.

24. 1Password Gift Card, $25-$125

The encrypted virtual vault can be trusted to store and manage the ever-growing list of usernames, passwords, software licenses, and account numbers that are required to exist in the digital age.

Advertisement

25. Yamazaki Tower Rolling Cleaning Rack, $100

Make cleaning a breeze with this modern rolling rack. Store it in a laundry room or garage when it's not in use.

26. Febreze Antimicrobial Sanitizing and Odor-Eliminating Fabric Spray, $7.94

Disinfect soft surfaces, like couches and pillows, just like you'd sanitize your wooden surfaces. This ingenious invention is a major game-changer for keeping a safe and healthy home.

Cleaning Supplies Subscriptions
5 Subscription Boxes so You Never Run Out of Cleaning Supplies Again
by Morgan Goldberg
Tru Earth
The Best Laundry Subscription Boxes for Cleaner and Greener Clothes
by Morgan Goldberg

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy