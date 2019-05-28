Here Are All of the Memorial Day Home Sales Still Going On

The long weekend of relaxing, eating, and shopping has been majorly delightful, but there's no reason to fully say goodbye to it just yet. Some of our favorite retailers have blessed us with an extra day or two of deals, and let's be honest — that's our favorite part of holiday weekends, anyway. From outdoor entertaining essentials to mattresses and beyond, keep scrolling for some of the most epic savings across the web. But act fast! Tons of these extended Memorial Day Weekend sales are only running through Tuesday, May 31.

Furniture and Decor

Albany Park: Take 15% off sofas and sectionals with code ​MDAY15​ through June 1.

Apt2B: Enjoy up to 25% sitewide through May 31.

Arhaus: Get up to 50% off through May 31.

Armadillo: Get up to 50% off select styles while supplies last.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Score up to 50% off everything from vacuums to outdoor furniture.

BenchMade Modern: Get 20% off sofas, sectionals, beds, and more through May 31.

Boutique Rugs: Take up to 80% off plus an additional 10% off with code ​Mem10​ through May 31.

Brooke & Lou: Take 10-25% off during the Buy More, Save More event through May 31.

Burrow: Use code ​MDS22​ for up to $1,000 off sofas, bedroom furniture, rugs, and more through May 31.

Design Within Reach: Get 15% off plus free shipping through May 31.

Edloe Finch: Get 10% off sitewide with code ​MDAY10​ or 12% off orders worth $1,000+ with code ​MDAY12​ from May 20 through June 1.

HAY: Get 15% off plus free shipping through May 31.

Herman Miller: Get 15% off and free shipping through May 31.

Horchow: Take 25% off sitewide with code ​MEMORIAL​ through May 31.

Interior Define: Enjoy 15% off everything through May 31.

Kaiyo: Take 15% off pre-loved furniture plus free delivery on all orders of $2,500+ through May 31.

Kardiel: Enjoy 15% off any purchase with the code ​FLAG15​ through May 31. Plus, score 15-30% on May Specials.

Letterfolk: Take 20% off letter boards and tile mats through June 2.

Lightology: Get up to 20% off select brands through May 31.

Lindye Galloway Shop: Take 20% off purchases $100+ with code ​MEMORIAL20​ through June 3.

Modloft: Score 20% off sitewide during Modloft's Semi-Annual Sale through the end of the month.

Nordstrom: Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale for unbeatable deals through June 6.

Outer: Get up to $1,000 off outdoor furniture using code ​MEMDAY11​ through May 31.

Pottery Barn: Get 50% off furniture, bedding, decor, and more.

Redbubble: Take up to 60% off art, decor, and more with code ​YOURTHING​ until May 31.

Ruggable: Score 15% off select washable rugs until May 31.

Rugs.com: Enjoy up to 80% off and free shipping through May 31.

Scout & Nimble: Score up to 30% off furniture, lighting, rugs, and more through June 1.

Semihandmade: From now through June 6, take 20% off all cabinet fronts plus 10% off decorative hardware, floating shelves, and homewares from Hawkins New York using code ​ACCESSORIZE​.

Serena & Lily: Get 20% off everything with code ​GOFORIT​ through May 31.

Society6: Take 30% off wall art, home decor, and bed and bath, plus 20% off all other categories through May 31.

Sundays: Get up to 15% off all home furnishings through May 31.

SunVilla: Take 20% off outdoor dining sets, umbrellas, fire pits, and more with code ​MD20​ through May 31.

Target: Get up to 50% off furniture, decor, dinnerware, and more.

Villa: Get 20% off outdoor and patio furniture through June 1.

Walmart: Score deep discounts on everything from pools to patio decor and furniture.

West Elm: Take up to 50% off furniture, outdoor, decor, and more.

Kitchen and Cleaning

American Kitchen: Score 25% off all cookware using code ​WEEKEND25​ through May 31.

Dyson: Take $120 off the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan from May 22 through June 4.

GIR: Get 20% off all cookware and bakeware through June 2.

Nutribullet: Enjoy 15% off with code ​NBUSA​ though May 31.

Spark Grills: Score $200 off all grills through May 31.

VoChill: From now through May 31, buy two VoChill wine chillers and get a third 25% off with code ​SUMMERSIPS-25​. Buy three VoChills, get a fourth 50% off with code S​UMMERSIPS-50​.

Mattresses and Bedding

Airweave: Use code ​MEM2022​ for a $200 discount across all mattresses through May 30.

Allswell: ​Get 25% off mattresses with code ​MEMDAY25​ through May 31.

Avocado: Take 10% off sitewide on mattresses, bed frames, bedding, and more with code ​SAVE10​ until June 6.

Beautyrest: Save up to $1,000 on a Beautyrest Black or Harmony Lux mattress and select adjustable bases through June 6.

Brentwood Home: From now till June 6, enjoy 10% off sitewide (excluding the Crystal Cove Yoga Bundle) with code ​SAVE10​.

Brooklinen: Take 15% off sitewide through June 1.

Casper: Get up to $800 off mattresses with code ​MDAY22​ through June 7.

Cocoon by Sealy: Enjoy the biggest offer ever with 35% off Chill Mattresses plus free pillows and sheets until May 31.

Coyuchi: Take 20% off organic bedding, bath, and more through May 31.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, bath, and home decor through May 31.

Essentia: Take 25% off natural memory foam mattresses and score a $299 free gift through May 31.

Hollander Sleep Products: Get 25% off bedding, pillows, mattress toppers, and more through May 31.

Mattress Firm: Save up to $500 and get a king mattress for the price of a queen, or queen mattress for the price of a twin through May 31. Plus, receive a free adjustable base with qualifying purchase.

Molecule: Use code ​MEMORIALDAY​ for 20-30% off sitewide through June 5.

My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off luxury bamboo cooling sheets with code ​COOL22​ through May 31.

Nectar: Take $100 off mattresses and enjoy $499 in free accessories until June 6.

Nolah: Enjoy up to $700 off all mattresses plus two free pillows through June 6.

Saatva: Enjoy tiered deals with up to $450 off your Saatva purchase through June 6.

Serta: Get up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets through June 14.

Sit 'n Sleep: Save up to 50% off through June 5.

Surefit: Get bedding, pillows, slipcovers, and furniture covers for 25% off through May 31.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and get $300 worth of gifts with a mattress set purchase through May 31.

Food and Drinks

Dirty Cookie: Snag 15% off with code ​MEMORIAL15​ for the entire month of May.

Espro: Get 20% off coffee and tea accessories with code ​BREW20​ through May 31.

EveryPlate: Enjoy $1.79 per meal plus 20% off another two boxes with code ​MDW2022​ through the end of May.

Factor: Score $120 off your first five boxes with code ​FactorMDW22​ through the end of May.

Fly by Jing: Through May 31, take $25 off when you purchase the Dumpling Variety Pack with the Dumpling Dip Trio using code ​SLAMDUMP25​.

Green Chef: Take $130 off and get free shipping with code ​GCMDW2022​ through May 31.

HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals plus free shipping with code ​HFMDW2022​ through May 31.

Minibar: Get $10 off your first alcohol delivery order with code ​MAYDRINK​ through the end of May.

Poppi: Score 20% off all Poppi beverage purchases on Amazon through June 11.

Saucey: Take $5 off your first alcohol delivery order with code ​MEMORIALDAY5​ through May 31.

Spicewalla: Enjoy 20% off all spices, blends, and rubs through May 31.

Lifestyle and Wellness

1-800-Flowers: Save up to 30% on air-purifying plants and succulents until July 3.

Aera: Take 25% off diffusers, fragrances, and aromatherapy with code ​MD25​ through June 1.

Aerogarden: Take 20% off sitewide with code ​MAYSAVINGS​ through the end of May.

Bio Bidet: Get up to 25% off bestselling products through May 31.

BioLite: Take 25% off outdoor cooking and energy products through May 30.

Chewy: From now through May 31, BOGO 50% off select dog treats with code ​TREATSBYCHEWY22​ and BOGO 50% off select cat treats with code ​TREATYOURCAT22​.

Cloud Paper: Stock up on bamboo paper goods with 10% off sitewide through Memorial Day Weekend using code ​MDW10​. Plus, when you shop through the end of May, Cloud Paper will automatically enter you into its #FreeTheTrees Challenge to win big rewards, including a lifetime supply of toilet paper or paper towels.

Everywell: Take 25% off vitamins, supplements, food sensitivity tests, and more using code ​MEMORIAL​ through May 31.

HUM Nutrition: Get 20% off first orders of $39+ with code ​MDW2022​ through June 3.

Just Right: Get 65% off your first order at Just Right Pet Food through May 31.

Minted: Through May 31, take 15% off wedding invites and 25% off save the dates with code ​MEMORIALDAY​.

Molekule: Take 20% off all purifiers on through May 31.

Natural Vitality: Enjoy 30% off sitewide for the month of May using code ​22THRIVE1​.

NeoCell: Get 30% off all collagen supplements using code ​22THRIVE1​ through the end of May.

Plants.com: Take 20% off office plants with code ​​OFFICE20​ until May 31.

Sixthreezero: Use code ​Bikelove10​ for 10% off standard bikes and ​Bikelove15​ for 15% off electric bikes through the end of May.

Rainbow Light: Use code ​22EMPOWER​ for 30% off women's and prenatal health vitamins and supplements for the month of May.

Rifle Paper Co.: Get 25% off sitewide (excluding furniture, swimwear, and sleepwear) with code ​BLOSSOM​ through May 31.

Sundays for Dogs: Use code ​MAY50​ for 50% off first purchases of subscription orders through May 31.