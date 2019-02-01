21 Valentine's Day Gifts That They'll Actually Want to Use All Year

Love is in the air, and whether you're in a decades-long relationship or shopping for your BFF, there's something we can all agree on: V-day presents are ​tough.​ Sure, a heart-shaped plate or box of chocolates is wonderful, but at the end of the day, all we want is a gift that can live in our home year-round. After all, nothing says "I love you" quite like a rose-gold razor, right? Here are 21 Valentine's Day gifts your sweetheart will love.

There's nothing sweeter than a picnic, especially one with a handwoven basket, handpainted enamel dishes, and bamboo utensils in an upcycled sari pouch. Plus, the basket will be the most fashionable farmers' market bag year-round.

Here's a whole new take on gifting red roses.

Add glamour to any shower with this gorgeous rose-gold razor.

Set up a dreamy, romantic date night with these candles in tow.

Add a little bit of spice.

Everyone loves good olive oil. This signature trio was harvested in southern Greece and cold-pressed in small batches.

Unquestionably modern and cool, this duo of borosilicate mugs is begging to be the morning's first choice.

Made in Portugal, these vessels are meant to be a combo of modern art and ceramics. The result is a range of bowls, vases, and pitchers that add a dash of spunk to any room.

Do you have a tea lover on your hands? There are never enough travel mugs, especially ones that brew the perfect cup of hot or iced tea on the go.

The matte ceramic and warm colors create a luxe diffuser that brings good looks and good vibes.

This marble kitchen accessory doubles as a sculpture and looks so much more expensive than its affordable price point.

Nothing says self-love and care quite like a relaxing bath.

Pretty, mood-lifting, adaptogenic sparkling water? Yes, please!

This sworn-by facial tool just got a Valentine's Day makeover.

Avant-garde meets romance.

Nothing screams love like pink wine glasses (and red wine, of course).

This is the gift that keeps on giving.

Share all your favorite memories with your favorite person, whether that be your partner, best friend, or anyone in between.

We love the juxtaposition between the sweetheart shape and the deep cast iron color.

Rose-gold flakes within a three-wick candle is the combo we didn't know we needed.

We all know and love a matcha addict.