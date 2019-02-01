21 Valentine's Day Gifts That They'll Actually Want to Use All Year

By Erin Lassner Updated January 11, 2022
Love is in the air, and whether you're in a decades-long relationship or shopping for your BFF, there's something we can all agree on: V-day presents are ​tough.​ Sure, a heart-shaped plate or box of chocolates is wonderful, but at the end of the day, all we want is a gift that can live in our home year-round. After all, nothing says "I love you" quite like a rose-gold razor, right? Here are 21 Valentine's Day gifts your sweetheart will love.

1. GlobeIn Bounty Box, $66

There's nothing sweeter than a picnic, especially one with a handwoven basket, handpainted enamel dishes, and bamboo utensils in an upcycled sari pouch. Plus, the basket will be the most fashionable farmers' market bag year-round.

2. Diptyque Limited Edition Roses Candle, $76

Here's a whole new take on gifting red roses.

3. Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor, $75

Add glamour to any shower with this gorgeous rose-gold razor.

4. NíLE x MINNA Candles Mulberry, $36

Set up a dreamy, romantic date night with these candles in tow.

5. Moon Juice Sex Dust, $38

Add a little bit of spice.

6. Kosterina Olive Oil Trio, $75

Everyone loves good olive oil. This signature trio was harvested in southern Greece and cold-pressed in small batches.

7. HAY Glass Mug (set of 2), $55.80

Unquestionably modern and cool, this duo of borosilicate mugs is begging to be the morning's first choice.

8. Raawii Strøm Collection from MoMA Danish Modernist Vessels, $72-$188

Made in Portugal, these vessels are meant to be a combo of modern art and ceramics. The result is a range of bowls, vases, and pitchers that add a dash of spunk to any room.

9. Firebelly Tea Stop-Infusion Travel Mug, $34.95

Do you have a tea lover on your hands? There are never enough travel mugs, especially ones that brew the perfect cup of hot or iced tea on the go.

10. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, $119

The matte ceramic and warm colors create a luxe diffuser that brings good looks and good vibes.

11. Lindye Galloway Hollis Cookbook Stand, $18

This marble kitchen accessory doubles as a sculpture and looks so much more expensive than its affordable price point.

12. Esker Dry Brush With All Natural Bristles, $18

Nothing says self-love and care quite like a relaxing bath.

13. Recess The Mood Sampler, $35

Pretty, mood-lifting, adaptogenic sparkling water? Yes, please!

14. Skin Gym Rose Quartz Lovey Gua Sha Tool, $42

This sworn-by facial tool just got a Valentine's Day makeover.

15. Jonathan Adler Muse Bowl, $102

Avant-garde meets romance.

16. Estelle Hand-Blown Colored Wine Glasses (set of 6), $160-$175

Nothing screams love like pink wine glasses (and red wine, of course).

17. Disco Starter Kit, $66

This is the gift that keeps on giving.

18. Skylight Digital Frame, $159

Share all your favorite memories with your favorite person, whether that be your partner, best friend, or anyone in between.

19. Le Creuset Heart Cocotte, $199.95

We love the juxtaposition between the sweetheart shape and the deep cast iron color.

20. Perpetual Bliss 4" Concrete Candle Rose Gold, $45

Rose-gold flakes within a three-wick candle is the combo we didn't know we needed.

21. Foxtrot Matcha Maker Gift Box, $75

We all know and love a matcha addict.

