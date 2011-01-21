Help for a Dried-Out Rosemary Plant

This is the Subtitle, otherwise known as the dek. it is what it is. it shows up on top of the page and continues its happy little life! don't bother it!

Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Dried rosemary plants might be revived if the roots are still alive.
See More Photos

This is some test text........

Advertisement

Gallery(18 photos)

  View Full Gallery
View Full Gallery

Podcast

Rosemary TEST plants are hardy and able to withstand many adverse conditions, including freezing weather and short periods of drought. It is possible to revive dried-out rosemary plants, depending on the overall condition of the plant.

Advertisement

Container 1

  • Testing 1 Container 1 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile
  • Testing 2 Container 1 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile
  • Testing 3 Container 1 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile
  • Testing 4 Container 1 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile

Container 2

  • Testing 1 Container 2 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile
  • Testing 2 Container 2 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile
  • Testing 3 Container 2 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile
  • Testing 4 Container 2 body to check how it looks on desktop and mobile

custom

my link

my link

Warning

ahh warning

red sdjne den wejnb ejhb erhfb ejhb erwhcb we https://www.apple.com
  • Two-level numbered list:
  • List item
    • Child List item
    • Child List item 2
  • List item 2
  1. item 1
  2. Item 2
    1. Child Item 1
    2. Child Item 2
    3. Child Item 3

Table of Boldness

Header Row

This (Blod/Italic)

is

Header (Bold)

row (Italic)

Bold

Bold

italic

Italic

Bold

regullar

Bold Italic

regular

Source: Bolding is great!

Numbered Lists

Here is the numbered list inside an end of section module, it's a module with a list, no other module has this many items, and no other lists has this many module. this module is quite fantastic, most modules wished that they had such a numbered list but this one actually has one.

  1. Item
  2. Item
    1. Item
    2. Item

I have many lists


Advertisement

See More Photos
Pothos plants are ideal for beginners because they’re super low maintenance, requiring very little care to thrive. Plus, they don’t need much light, so if your home is on the darker side, you can still watch this beauty grow.

Amazon

9GreenBox Golden Devil's Ivy-Pothos Epipremnum

$11.59

Beautiful pink roses bush in the garden surrounded by many green leaves
Are Roses Perennials?
by Cheryl Losch
rose of sharon
Colors of the Rose of Sharon
by Danielle Hill
Close-up of a cluster of double red Knock-Out roses in dappled sunlight.
Knock Out Rose Maintenance
by Joyce Starr
close up foliage green rosemary plant
Common Problems With Rosemary Plants
by Joanne Marie
Fresh rosemary herbs on a wooden table. Top view
How to Prune Rosemary
by Kathy Adams

Severity®

White contemporary kitchen with wooden cabinets and industrial white and black island on wheels
SHOP

$0.00

credit: Brandon Stanley

Check the ends of the branches to determine the extent of damage. If the branches are thoroughly dried out, check the base of the trunk and roots. The rosemary plant needs to be replaced if the trunk or roots are dry and brittle.

Advertisement

Minimal desert-inspired living room with light gray couch and neon geometric throw pillows
SHOP

$0.00

credit: https://www.hunker.com/13724034/tour-desert-home-airstream-landers
Give your plant a major upgrade with this midcentury modern-style planter.

Rejuvenation

Ceramic Planter With Wood Base

$379.00

Snake Plants don’t need much to thrive — they do just fine in low light with infrequent watering, so you can take a vacation without worrying about your new plant friend

Amazon

Burpee Black Coral Snake Sansevieria

$19.99

Maintenance

If the plant is salvageable, carefully remove dried and dead leaves from it. Using a pair of sharp garden shears, trim the branches to remove all dried areas, without cutting into the live branches.

Advertisement

Shop the Room

Celine Bench
WEST ELM

Celine Bench

$499.00

Aime Sofa
JOYBIRD

Aime Sofa

$1,434.00+

Stella Chandelier
SAZERAC STITCHES

Stella Chandelier

$890.00

Surya - Montezuma Global Rug
BED BATH & BEYOND

Surya - Montezuma Global Rug

$65.99+

Gosling Island
JUNIPER PRINT SHOP

Gosling Island

$20.00

Conditions

Thoroughly water the rosemary plant and provide plenty of natural light. Water outdoor plants at their base until the soil is thoroughly moist. For container-grown rosemary, fill the container with fresh water and allow the soil to absorb the water. Repeat this several times, until the soil retains the moisture.

Shop the Room

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy