Orange Buildup in the Bathtub

You may notice that with frequent use, your tub can develop an orange-colored buildup. This can be easily removed with the right cleaning products, though. There are several causes for this unattractive discoloration. Finding the cause and following up with the proper cleaning solution will help you get rid of the buildup in no time.

Possible Causes of Orange Tub Buildup

Orange buildup is normally caused by one of three reasons. The first is that there could be high levels of iron and magnesium in your home's water supply. The iron and magnesium can blend with soap scum to create a rust or orange-colored residue. This is exacerbated when the iron contained in the water comes in contact with the air and oxidizes.

The second possible cause of orange buildup is from pink mold, also known as ​Serratia marcescens​. Pink mold is a bit of a misnomer, however, since it is not mold nor is it pink. It is instead a type of bacteria in the Yersiniaceae family. Pink mold naturally exists in certain water sources and can be either waterborne or airborne. It is red-orange in color, not pink. It can lead to several health problems in humans, including eye and wound infections, respiratory and urinary infections, and meningitis.

The third most likely cause for orange residue in your tub is the presence of another type of bacteria. Many types of bacteria and mold thrive in high-moisture environments, such as bathrooms and especially bathtubs and showers.

Tip When cleaning up mold and bacteria, be sure to follow necessary safety precautions by wearing rubber gloves, a face mask, and goggles. Additionally, you want to have proper ventilation when cleaning your bathroom. Open the windows and turn on the exhaust fan to circulate the air.

Clean With Baking Soda Paste

A baking soda paste works especially well to clean "pink mold" off shower doors and walls. Make this homemade cleaner by combining 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap of your choice with 1/4 cup baking soda. Mix the two ingredients together thoroughly to create a pastelike consistency. Place the paste directly onto the pink areas with a soft-bristle brush and scrub until the bacteria is removed. Rinse the area with water to remove the baking soda paste completely.

Next make a disinfectant solution consisting of equal parts of water and bleach to sanitize the area. Mix the solution in a spray bottle and spritz it directly on the affected area. Allow the solution to sit for 10 minutes and then wash it away with clean water. Be sure to dry the area with a squeegee or towel to remove excess moisture which may encourage further bacterial mold.

Use Lemon Juice

Another homemade solution that works well for cleaning bathtubs is lemon juice and warm water. Pour some freshly squeezed lemon juice into a spray bottle, add a little warm water, and shake to mix.

Spray the lemon cleaner directly on the dirty area. Allow the solution to sit for 10 minutes to loosen the bacteria. Then scrub with a soft-bristle brush. Rinse off with water. If the stains remain, repeat the process as needed. This will leave your tub with a fresh citrus scent.

Try Rust Busters

Melamine sponges, such as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, used with water can serve as excellent rust removers. The sponges themselves are made of melamine foam, a very effective and safe multipurpose mild abrasive cleaning material. Another effective option is Iron Out, which can be sprayed directly onto the rust stains.