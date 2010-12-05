How to Clean Couch Cushions Like a Professional

No one wants to sit on a dirty, stinky sofa. Experts say your cushions should be cleaned every six months, but to do so, you need to know how to properly wash your sofa without damaging the fabric. Some fabrics can only be spot cleaned using a solvent, some can be thrown in a washing machine or bathtub, and some fabrics can be damaged by any type of cleaning products and should only be vacuumed and brushed.

Just like your clothing, couches may be made from a variety of different materials, and some will be much easier to clean than others. The tags on your sofa should indicate how the cushions should best be cleaned:

​ WS: ​ These cushions can be cleaned with either mild detergent or dry cleaning solvent. The tag should specify if the internal cushion can be cleaned at home with detergent or if you should instead take the whole thing to a dry cleaner. If the cover cannot be removed, that's a good indication that it needs to be taken to the cleaners.

​ W: ​ Only use water-based formulas, not solvents, on these cushions.

​ S: ​ Only clean these cushions with solvents, not liquids.

​X:​ These cushions should only be vacuumed or brushed with a stiff-bristle brush. Avoid using solvents or water-based cleaners on these materials.

Releasing the Dirt

When working with delicate cushions, start the cleaning process by removing dust and dirt. Brush the couch with a stiff brush to loosen anything stuck to the cushions and then sprinkle baking soda over the cushions to help neutralize any odors. Take the cushions outside and lightly beat them with a broom to free up dirt trapped inside the cushion and then use a vacuum with an upholstery attachment to suck up dirt, debris, and dust.

For Spot Cleaning

If your cushions can be spot cleaned with detergent, fill a spray bottle with a cleaning solution made from 1/4 teaspoon dishwashing liquid and 1 cup water. Lightly mist the surface and then use a sponge or soft-bristle brush to work the solution into the stain. Rinse with a small amount of water and use a towel to sop up extra moisture before leaving the cushion to dry. Repeat as necessary if the stain remains.

If the cushion specifies that it can only be cleaned with a solvent, use a water-free solvent cleaner to spot clean. Follow manufacturer instructions to treat the stain.

Fully Washable Cushions and Covers

Some cushion covers that can be cleaned with water-based detergents are machine washable. Remove the cover and throw it in the washer with the rest of your like-colored laundry. Hang it to dry.

If the interior cushion is washable, you can't throw it into the washer but you can clean it in the bathtub. Fill your tub with soap and enough warm water to submerge the cushion and then work the cushion into the soapy water until the foam is fully saturated. If the cushion is really dirty, you may need to drain the tub, refill it with soap and water, and repeat the process. When the cushion is fully clean, fill the tub with clean water and rinse the cushion in the same manner.

Remove the cushion from the tub and squeeze out as much water as you can while maintaining the cushion's shape. Wrap it in towels to dry. Replace the wet towels with clean, dry towels once they become fully saturated. After the cushion has completely dried, replace the cover and put it back on the couch.