How to Replace the Battery in a Honeywell Thermostat

Image Credit: Tetra Images/Tetra images/GettyImages

If your Honeywell thermostat isn't working properly when it used to work well, the problem is most likely the batteries. A Honeywell thermostat battery in most cases is a standard AA alkaline battery, available anywhere household batteries are sold. Changing the batteries in the thermostat is necessary whenever the display shuts off or when it indicates that batteries are low.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Honeywell Thermostat Battery

Most fairly modern Honeywell thermostats use AA batteries, although the quantity required may vary from one model to the next. The model ​CT3200,​ for instance, takes two AA batteries, while the ​CT8602​ requires three AA batteries. Honeywell recommends using only alkaline batteries, as other types of batteries may leak or provide improper voltage. A new thermostat may include the required amount of alkaline batteries in the package.

How to Replace the Batteries

Accessing the Honeywell thermostat battery compartment varies depending on the thermostat model. While many programmable thermostats house the batteries on the portion of the thermostat mounted to the wall, some nonprogrammable models feature a battery compartment that can be completely removed from the thermostat.

For a programmable thermostat such as the ​CT8602,​ tug the bottom of the thermostat cover upward and outward to release the cover. Pop the three AA batteries out and replace them with fresh AA batteries, aligning them in the same way facing up. If done within 30 seconds, the thermostat retains its settings; otherwise, you'll have to reprogram them. Snap the thermostat cover back into place.

Opening Nonprogrammable Thermostats

For a nonprogrammable thermostat such as the ​RTH5100B,​ look for a battery-compartment latch on the upper-right portion of the thermostat. Press the latch down and slide the battery compartment out. Release batteries from the holder by pressing them out from the hole in the back of the compartment.

Align the positive and negative terminals of the two batteries with the diagram inside the compartment. The left battery goes upright, or plus side up, while the right battery goes downward, or minus side up. This type of thermostat permanently stores temperature settings, so there's no need to replace batteries within 30 seconds.

Advertisement

When to Change the Batteries

A thermostat battery change is a good idea ​once a year,​ ideally before the cold-weather season kicks in. If you may be away from your home for a month or longer, it's a good idea to change the thermostat batteries beforehand. This helps ensure adequate climate control while you're away, especially during the winter.

If you live in a climate where outdoor winter temperatures drop below freezing, changing the thermostat batteries before you leave town can help prevent frozen pipes, as the indoor air temperature will stay moderate. If the heat is completely off during a number of below-freezing days, pipes could burst, resulting in expensive repair bills and potential property damage.

Signs of Low Battery Life

Most Honeywell thermostats offer an indication of when the batteries are beginning to fail. The thermostat display will show "LOW BATT," "REPLACE BATT," "REPL BAT" or similar verbiage a month or two before the batteries will fail completely.

If you don't regularly pay attention to the display but notice that it seems dim and hard to read, the batteries may be failing. If the thermostat isn't remembering the daily temperature settings or doesn't allow a change of temperature, the batteries may be to blame. If the display is completely blank, the batteries have already failed.

Will a Thermostat Work if Batteries Are Dead?

A thermostat won't work if the batteries within it are dead. The batteries are required for the thermostat to remember the temperature settings or to turn a heating or cooling system on or off. Changing the temperature via the thermostat is also impossible if the batteries in the thermostat are dead. The batteries also ensure the thermostat keeps its settings even during a power outage.