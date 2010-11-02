How to Reset a Honeywell Programmable Thermostat

They say anything is easy once you know how, and that adage holds true for Honeywell thermostats. Most are quite easy to reset, and the process only takes seconds. The trick is knowing what button to push on your particular model to get to the reset menu.

Some are super easy — you'll have no trouble pressing a button clearly marked "reset" or "menu" to find the reset command. Others are a bit trickier only in that you need to find the right button. On some smart thermostats, like the Lyric Round, you access the factory reset command by holding the weather button for a few seconds.

The What and Why

Most of the time, your HVAC system hums along just fine without help from you. Once in a while, however, a power or internet outage can scramble a smart thermostat and confuse things a bit. At other times, curious little fingers may play with your thermostat and change settings or programming schedules beyond recognition. As is true of so many electronic devices these days, whatever the problem, fixing it is sometimes as simple as turning it off and back on again.

This is essentially what a factory reset does. Performing a factory reset on your Honeywell thermostat is essentially "pulling the plug" and starting over. All of your settings, including any thermostat schedules or Wi-Fi information, get wiped out of your thermostat so you can start over. After a factory reset, your thermostat will have the same settings it did when it left the factory.

Resetting Smart Thermostats

It's truly amazing what modern technology can do, and smart thermostats are no exception. Smart thermostats allow you to adjust your thermostat settings right from your cell phone even when you're not at home. Many will also learn your schedule so you need not program them manually.

To reset a Lyric T5, T5 Plus, or T6, simply press the menu button on the bottom of the thermostat. Then, use the left and right arrows to scroll through the menu options to find "reset." Select "reset' when it appears on the screen and then click to confirm that you're sure. On the Lyric Round, press and hold the weather button (the cloud icon) for five to 10 seconds until the menu pops up on the screen. Scroll to the "factory reset" option and click "OK."

To reset the Wi-Fi Smart thermostat, press the "menu" key on the top right of the thermostat and use the arrows to scroll down to select "preferences." From there, select the "store factory settings" option and then select "yes" when prompted.

Resetting Programmable Thermostats

Programmable thermostats are an excellent choice when you want to save energy by running your HVAC system at certain times of the day but don't need all the bells and whistles of a smart thermostat. You have a couple of options on these thermostats.

Like the smart thermostats, many Honeywell programmable thermostats, like the 400 series, do have menus from which you can reset them. Unfortunately, many also require you to depress a tiny reset button that you can only access using a straightened paper clip or other thin wire. There is an easier way.

First, turn off your thermostat. If the unit is hardwired into your home's electrical wiring, turn off the circuit breaker that supplies the thermostat. If it's not hardwired, you can skip this step.

Next, remove the thermostat from the wall and take out the batteries. Put the batteries back in but do so backward, aligning the positive end of the battery with the negative end of the thermostat. Leave the batteries this way for five seconds and then reinsert them the proper way. Remount your thermostat and turn the circuit breaker back on if necessary.